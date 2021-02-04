Hattiesburg basketball coach making difference in players’ lives

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - South Mississippi Elite is a basketball program that’s been paving the way for women’s basketball in the area since 2007.
Coach Burnell Wesco started the program after traveling with his intramural basketball team while at the University of Southern Mississippi.
“We started the program because we didn’t have a program in south Mississippi, and so the name came about you know, South Mississippi Elite, was to garner the kids from this area,“ Wesco said.
Each year, the numbers on the team have grown, and more players have wanted to experience the program.
“Having gone from one team to the next year two teams, to four teams,” Wesco said. “Now we have a team for each grade starting with fifth and sixth grade all the way up to the seniors.”
Hundreds of students have gone through the South Mississippi Elite program. Those who have played for SME remember the impact Wesco and the team had on them.
“The number one thing I was taught by Wesco was to be coachable,” said former player Myla Cox. “And I believe having the people who have already done it and have like experience with it being able to learn from them is something that a lot of people need to be able to understand and do.”
“Whenever I transitioned and started playing with Coach Wesco and SME, he taught me how to be a player,” said Christa Reed, another former player. “And a lot of people don’t know there’s a difference from being naturally good at something and really being a player, and he was able to bring out a lot in me that I didn’t even know I could do.”
Wesco says because of the impact SME has had on women’s basketball in the area, he now says it’s time for a men’s team.
“My son came along and he wanted to play and started the team for him and some of the other coaches that have helped me,” Wesco said. “Just having the impact on the young kids all-around has been tremendous.”
Like many basketball teams, SME had to hold off on the season last year due to COVID-19. But Coach Wesco says after spring break, he hopes his teams can get to the court for another season.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.