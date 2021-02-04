Forrest General physical therapist one of two in region to obtain stroke certification

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Forrest General physical therapist is adding credentials to her name.
Kristen Hatten is now one of two physical therapists within a 100-mile radius to add the letters “CSRS” to her title. The letters stand for “certified stroke rehabilitation specialist.”
“I’ve always been a person who just wants to know why I’m doing what I’m doing and always wants to make sure that I’m learning and growing,” said Hatten. “And I just felt like this was the next step.”
Hatten says Forrest General Hospital sees roughly 10-12 stroke patients a week and says the certification provides her with an extra boost to help those patients.
“The confidence that it gives goes both ways both for myself just knowing that I am putting forth the effort to be the best therapist I can be for the patient,” said Hatten. “I think it definitely gives them a little bit of confidence when I can speak to, you know, what they’re going through and the why’s behind what decisions I’ve made for their treatment.”
She says the designation better equips her to help stroke patients with simple, everyday tasks.
“Just helping you start the process by sitting up on the side of the bed or even getting out of the bed, standing up again, taking those first steps,” said Hatten. “A lot of neurological re-education just to kind of get those patients to remember what it’s like to sit up straight or to take a step.”
Hatten has practiced as a physical therapist for 8.5 years.
