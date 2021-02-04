Fines issued for violating state’s ‘No Call’ law

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - If you are among those who get annoyed by a steady stream of robocalls every day, here’s some good news.
Chairman Dane Maxwell of the Mississippi Public Service Commission announced $9,745,000 in penalties to be assessed to companies who violated the state’s “No Call” law.
“I am very excited to start 2021 off strong by cracking down on robocalls,” Maxwell said. “These people are breaking the law and preying on Mississippians, especially the most vulnerable. I’m glad to see these penalties assessed, and I will continue to combat this problem for our state.”
These cases represent 680 alleged violations by three companies since January 2021.
Sylvia Cooley lives in Laurel and said she feels the fines are totally justifiable.
“Sometimes you will be busy and you can’t answer the phone all the time, and I think they need to be fined because if you do the crime, you need to do the time,” she said.
To register to be put on the PSC’s No Call list, visit the PSC website at psc.ms.gov.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.