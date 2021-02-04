Capital murder suspect returned to Jones County

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A man charged with capital murder in a Monday morning shooting was returned to Jones County Thursday after being captured in Lousiana.
Luis Sandoval, 27, is accused of shooting 27-year-old Efrain Ortiz several times at a mobile home park on Bush Dairy Road. Ortiz later died at South Central Regional Medical Center.
Louisiana State Troopers captured Sandoval in Tangipahoa Parish Tuesday afternoon.
Jones County deputies brought Sandoval to the Jones County Adult Detention Center Thursday after he waived his right to extradition, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.
Sandoval will make his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court Friday at 1 p.m.
