791 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths reported in Miss. Wed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 277,300.
MSDH reported 791 COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 277,322 cases and 6,158 deaths.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 8 Pine Belt counties, 29,301 COVID-19 cases and 580 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,332 cases, 73 deaths
- Forrest: 6,542 cases, 130 deaths
- Jasper: 1,954 cases, 39 deaths
- Jones: 7,332 cases, 124 deaths
- Lamar: 5,339 cases, 67 deaths
- Marion: 2,386 cases, 75 deaths
- Perry: 1,092 cases, 32 deaths
- Wayne: 2,324 cases, 40 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 222,812 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 2,224,858 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
