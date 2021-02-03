Jones Co. inmate pronounced dead at hospital, MBI investigating

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has begun investigating the death of a Jones County inmate after they were taken to a local hospital.
The inmate was identified as 55-year-old Tonya Evonne Taylor-McCullom, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Taylor-McCullom was being held at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Adult Detention Center in Ellisville on two felony charges for the Laurel Police Department.
JCSD Corrections officers called for an ambulance from EMServ Ambulance Service to transport Taylor-McCullom to South Central Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
MBI will be leading the investigation into Taylor-McCullom’s death as it is standard procedure, and her next-of-kin has been notified.
