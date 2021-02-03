Hattiesburg mayor speaks on officer-involved shooting

Hattiesburg mayor speaks on officer-involved shooting
Mayor Toby Barker released a statement on the officer-involved shooting on Facebook Wednesday. (Source: WDAM)
By Melissa Rademaker | February 3, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 3:39 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker spoke with WDAM and released a statement Wednesday about an officer-involved shooting that has sparked protests from Black Lives Matter Mississippi and community members.

The shooting happened on Jan. 27 near West 5th Street and Oliver Avenue after police responded to a report of an individual having a weapon, according to Hattiesburg police. One person was injured in the shooting.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation took over the investigation, which is ongoing.

No information has been released by officials regarding the identity or age of the person injured in the shooting, but BLM members who protested on Monday claimed that a 14-year-old boy was shot by police.

“Any shooting is tragic. When there’s a young person involved, it’s particularly heartbreaking,” Barker said. “When there’s an officer involved, we understand there’s heightened tension around that, and so you that’s why you have a third party come in to do a full and thorough and comprehensive investigation. And that’s what the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is here to do.”

Barker said that he had hoped to have an update from MBI by now about the case.

WDAM has reached out to MBI for an update and has not received a response yet.

“I understand that it’s been a week. We hope that people will continue to be patient as they do their investigation, but ultimately you want them to do a full and complete and thorough investigation,” Barker said. “So I would ask the public just to be patient until facts come out and hopefully we’ll figure out a way to be better because of this.”

Barker said the first news release from the Hattiesburg Police Department was a preliminary report and MBI took over right away. Often times, preliminary reports do not have details like names and ages since the department does not have that information confirmed yet.

MBI now has full jurisdiction over the case and will present the findings of the investigation to the District Attorney.

You watch Barker’s full statement below:

Wednesday, February 3

A week ago, there was a shooting in a neighborhood just north of Hattiesburg High School - one that involved a teenager and officers from the Hattiesburg Police Department. Thankfully, no lives were lost. But, as with any officer-involved shooting, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation arrived shortly thereafter and took over the investigation. This is standard procedure so that a third party can conduct a thorough, full and comprehensive investigation. In recent days, we have asked the Department of Public Safety, through MBI, to provide the public with an update, to assist in at least dispelling inaccurate information circulating on social media. However, with understanding for MBI’s caseload - and that a state agency has its own processes that it follows - that hasn’t happened yet. We know that’s frustrating. I would ask that you, our citizens, be patient as this investigation continues. I would also ask that you wait for facts and avoid sharing bad information and innuendo. Any shooting is a tragedy. Any shooting that involves a young person is heartbreaking. And when an incident involves a police officer, I understand the heightened tension and scrutiny that accompanies that event. While I will not compromise an ongoing investigation…I do want you to know the following. Since day one of our administration, we have endeavored to be transparent with you - about our challenges, our shortcomings and how we are moving forward. If an officer acted unprofessionally or in a manner inconsistent with his or her training and department standards, there will be accountability. If there was a failure in the process, it will be fixed. But – also understand that if someone breaks the law and threatens the safety of the public or school children or an officer, that individual should be prosecuted. My request to you is to be patient. I know it’s not easy. But I am confident that when the investigation is complete, we’ll have an opportunity to evaluate what went right and what did not, to get better and to come out stronger as a community.

Posted by Toby Barker on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.