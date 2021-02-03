Hattiesburg mayor speaks on officer-involved shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker spoke with WDAM and released a statement Wednesday about an officer-involved shooting that has sparked protests from Black Lives Matter Mississippi and community members.
The shooting happened on Jan. 27 near West 5th Street and Oliver Avenue after police responded to a report of an individual having a weapon, according to Hattiesburg police. One person was injured in the shooting.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation took over the investigation, which is ongoing.
No information has been released by officials regarding the identity or age of the person injured in the shooting, but BLM members who protested on Monday claimed that a 14-year-old boy was shot by police.
“Any shooting is tragic. When there’s a young person involved, it’s particularly heartbreaking,” Barker said. “When there’s an officer involved, we understand there’s heightened tension around that, and so you that’s why you have a third party come in to do a full and thorough and comprehensive investigation. And that’s what the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is here to do.”
Barker said that he had hoped to have an update from MBI by now about the case.
WDAM has reached out to MBI for an update and has not received a response yet.
“I understand that it’s been a week. We hope that people will continue to be patient as they do their investigation, but ultimately you want them to do a full and complete and thorough investigation,” Barker said. “So I would ask the public just to be patient until facts come out and hopefully we’ll figure out a way to be better because of this.”
Barker said the first news release from the Hattiesburg Police Department was a preliminary report and MBI took over right away. Often times, preliminary reports do not have details like names and ages since the department does not have that information confirmed yet.
MBI now has full jurisdiction over the case and will present the findings of the investigation to the District Attorney.
You watch Barker’s full statement below:
