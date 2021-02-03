Hattiesburg asking students to name new fire engine

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg students will have the chance to name the city’s newest fire engine.
The city and the Hattiesburg Fire Department will be taking submissions from students at the city’s K-12 schools and the University of Southern Mississippi to name Engine #6.
The truck was purchased through the capital expenditure budget for 2021 and will be housed at Station #6 adjacent to Southern Miss.
According to the city, the engine will feature Southern Miss colors of black and gold with the golden eagle logo on its doors.
“In addition to providing a critical element of public safety for our community, the Hattiesburg Fire Department’s story includes being involved in both our public schools and universities, as well as special events,” Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said in a news release. “With its proximity to Southern Miss - it only made sense to wrap it in Black and Gold and invite our Southern Miss students of today and tomorrow to name it.”
Students can submit names online here.
The city said names should “have a meaning that can easily be communicated, have a connection to Southern Miss, black and gold or university-related people.”
The student who submits the winning name will be invited to attend the ceremony for the truck’s commissioning.
“COVID-19 has kept us from spending as much time as we typically do for outreach and education within our local schools,” Wade said. “We’re excited to bring this opportunity to students at both our university and public schools to help be a part of the growing future of the Hattiesburg Fire Department.”
The new engine cost $459,900.
It will be the second addition to the fire department’s fleet since 2017. In 2018, the city added Engine #4, which was named “Big Red” in honor of Hattiesburg High School coach Derek “Red” Jarvins, who passed away that year.
