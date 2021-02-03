The Crayon Initiative helps to enrich lives of sick kids in Mississippi

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro-Wayne County Library, Museum and Art Center are collecting used and broken crayons as a partner of The Crayon Initiative project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the environment and enriching the lives of hospitalized children through art and imagination.
Donated crayons will be sorted by color, then remanufactured by melting them down, then pouring the mixture into a triangle-shaped mold so that the newly created crayons do not roll.
The recycled crayons are then distributed to art programs at children’s hospitals across the U.S., brightening the lives of young patients during their stay. In Mississippi, crayons are donated to the Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children in Jackson.
Library Director Patsy Brewer said this is a great way to do something both for sick kids as well as the environment.
“It will probably be another month before we ship our first shipment off,” she said. “We are very fortunate to have a beta club at Wayne Academy that has joined forces with us to help collect the crayons, and we’ve had several patrons recently to drop off crayons. This is a very environmentally safe project and we’re so happy that there’s a charity here we can support here in Mississippi.”
More than a half-million pounds of crayons are discarded annually throughout the U.S., which equates to roughly 60 million crayons. The Crayon Initiative reduces environmental waste by recycling crayons instead of discarding them.
Art programs at children’s hospitals provide young patients with a creative outlet to express themselves, while at the same time helping alleviate anxiety. They also enhance problem-solving and critical thinking skills, while promoting creativity and imagination.
When the patients at partner hospitals go home, they often take the crayons and artwork with them because they represent a happy memory during an otherwise uncertain time.
People wishing to donate used crayons may do so by placing them in Ziplock bags and dropping them off at the library or placing the bags in the outdoor book drop. For more information, contact Brewer at the library at 601-735-2268 or by email at librarywayne39367@gmail.com.
