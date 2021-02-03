Cool and sunny weather expected in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning cold and sunny with temperatures in the upper 20s. Today will be much nicer with sunshine all day long. Highs will top out into the low 60s this afternoon. Temps will fall into the upper 40s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the upper 30s.
Thursday will be quite warm as highs soar into the low 70s. Clouds will move in during the day in advance of our next storm system that will bring rain to the area overnight Thursday and into early Friday.
A few showers may linger into Saturday with highs in the 60s.
Models have pulled back on the cold air for next week. It now looking like Sunday and Monday will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
