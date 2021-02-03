Bobcats baseball returns Wednesday afternoon

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been a long time coming but the Bobcats will finally be back on the baseball diamond Wednesday afternoon.
Jones College opens its season at 2 p.m. against Meridian in the first of 21 doubleheaders in 2021.
A 42-game season – all against schools in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference.
Coach Chris Kirtland enters his sixth season optimistic about this year’s club with a good mix of freshman and second-year players making up the 30-man roster.
“We’re very talented, probably one of the most talented teams to ever play here in my opinion,” said redshirt freshman catcher Kade Shannon, an Oak Grove grad. “We’re a really exciting group, got a lot of Division I transfers and a lot of exciting freshman coming in.”
“I’m proud to say that we have really good teammates, not really anybody that’s selfish,” said redshirt freshman shortstop Tyler Ducksworth, a South Jones grad. “We got just a bunch of guys that like to compete with each other, no matter if it’s just playing cards in the locker room or playing ping-pong. We just got a bunch of competitors on this team.”
“All the tough times we’ve been dealing with – maybe over the last year – the sun’s shining right now, the grass is green and we get to play ball [Wednesday],” Kirtland said.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.