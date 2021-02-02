Sprawling winter storm hits more of Northeast, dumping snow

High tide caused flooding early Tuesday in coastal areas of Massachusetts, where the storm had already disrupted the second phase of the state’s vaccine rollout as a Boston site that was supposed to open Monday for residents ages 75 and older did not; some other mass vaccination sites remained open. The state was expected to get 12 to 18 inches (31 to 61 centimeters) of heavy, wet snow and winds up to 55 mph (88 kph) along the coast, according to Gov. Charlie Baker.