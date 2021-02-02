Sheriff warns phone scammers are impersonating Forrest County deputies

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of a phone scam technique to get your personal information or money.
“They can spoof the phone number, they can make it look like it’s a local call, they can even do it to make it look like a sheriff’s department phone number,” Sheriff Charlie Sims said. “So that’s one issue, also the internet allows them to google names and they can get some general information to make you believe they know a little bit about you.”
Most recently, the sheriff’s department has heard reports of scammers using a deputy’s name, telling people a warrant is out for their arrest and asking for more information over the phone. Sims says the department will never reach out like that or ask for personal details over the phone about a warrant.
“We have a warrants division. They’re out every day. They make personal contact with the individuals and even then, meeting them in person, they’re not going to take money from them right there on the spot,” Sims said. “They’re going to ask them to follow them back to the sheriff’s department or contact justice court.”
Sims says whenever you are contacted first with a suspicious call claiming to be the department – hang up and call the number listed on the sheriff’s website.
“Do not – do not – give them any information of any kind over the phone,” Sims said. “Follow up with the legitimate sheriff’s department.”
Sims assures people no law enforcement agency will contact you by phone to ask for money and if you are getting scam calls claiming to be law enforcement, you should report it to the local agency right away.
