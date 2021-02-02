Richton’s Home and Garden Club looks to keep town beautiful

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - In Richton, tree preservation is underway as the town’s Home and Garden Club takes the time to beautify the city.
For a tree to certify and qualify for preservation, it must be a tree trunk and 4 1/2 feet off the ground and 9 feet wide.
The Richton Home and Garden Club partnered with the Garden Club of Mississippi to certify and preserve a tree located behind the General Dentistry in Richton. The tree was named “Tooth Shade Tree” by the General Dentistry Owner Dr. Scarbrough A. Roddy.
“The Garden Club here does so many things for the community,” member Gladys Vice said. “We’re 85 years old, our Garden Club is here and we try to keep it clean and beautiful.”
Mayor Bo Ruffin says he is grateful for the work the group does to keep Richton beautiful.
“These ladies always look, every meeting they ever have, they looked into any way they can beautify Richton,” Ruffin said. “And they always go above and beyond what they are called to do. Every community is blessed to have ladies like this in it.”
The next project for the club is planting a magnolia tree on Arbor Day in Richton.
