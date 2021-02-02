Perry County makes weekend drug arrests; seizes meth

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people over the weekend in separate busts, seizing more than two ounces of methamphetamine.
On Friday night, a Perry County K9 deputy inspected a suspicious vehicle off of Forrest Service Road 312 and arrested 29-year-old Holly Marie Preeman on charges of possession of a methamphetamine, resisting arrest and tampering with evidence. Deputies seized approximately 3 grams of meth, according to the sheriff’s office.
Three more people were arrested on drug charges on Sunday night:
- Thomas J. Hines, 41, was pulled over on Highway 15 near Richton and charged with trafficking meth. Deputies seized approximately two ounces of meth in the bust.
- Phillip D. Cole, 30, was charged with felony possession of meth after his vehicle was stopped on Conway Road in the Runnelstown area. Deputies seized approximately 1 gram of meth.
- Lisa J. Rush. 55, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent after deputies searched a home off of Whitefield Road near Loop Road. Approximately 16.5 grams of crystal meth.
“It’s been the drug of a choice,” Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said. “Of course, we got some others that are coming in. I believe we got some ecstasy pills off of one traffic stop this weekend. We’ve seen a lot of that come back. We’ve actually seen a little bit of heroine come back. But crystal meth at this time is still your drug of choice, and as long as I’m in office that’s my job to fight the war on drugs.”
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.