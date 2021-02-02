Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee seeking third term

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee says he’s seeking a third term in office.
Magee has held the position since being elected in 2013. He says in his two terms, he and his administration have seen consistent growth in the City Beautiful, and he hopes to be able to continue serving the city.
“Our population has grown. Our assessed value on properties in the City of Laurel has grown. Our sales tax has grown. Our tourism tax has grown. Our ad valorem tax has grown. The size of the city has grown,” Magee said. “Things are moving in the City of Laurel. We are growing by leaps and bounds. We have spent millions of dollars on streets and infrastructure, and that continues right now.”
Magee said ‘Experienced Leadership for Laurel’ is his campaign’s theme for this year’s mayoral election.
“I did 16 years in the city council before I chose to run for mayor,” Magee said. “Now, we’ve done two terms as mayor. There has been progress. It is not a job for a novice to come into and think that they can continue the things that this administration has begun, because we have so many things that’s in process right now, and we would like to see them finished, and the citizens of the city would like to see them finish.”
So far, two other candidates have entered the mayor’s race in Laurel, Kim Page and Anthony Hudson.
The qualifying deadline is Friday, Feb. 5.
