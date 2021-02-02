Jones County capital murder suspect captured in Louisiana

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Louisiana State Troopers captured a man wanted by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department for capital murder Tuesday afternoon.
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin announced Luis Sandoval was arrested in Tangipahoa Parish.
Sandoval is accused of shooting 27-year-old Efrain Ortiz several times at a mobile home park on Bush Dairy Road Monday morning.
Ortiz was rushed to South Central Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
“We have worked tirelessly since the murder of Efrain Ortiz on Monday morning to track suspect Luis Sandoval down and arrest him,” Berlin said in a news release. “We cannot say thanks enough to the local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies who assisted in tracking and capturing this dangerous fugitive.”
The sheriff’s department will now work with District Attorney Tony Buckley to have Sandoval extradited to Jones County.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.