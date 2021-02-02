I-59 accident in Lamar County claims family of three

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A four-vehicle accident Monday night on Interstate 59 that left a Purvis family of three dead was initiated by a deer on the highway, according to a release from the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
MHP said its preliminary investigation revealed the accident occurred about 7:15 p.m. near the 54-mile marker when a Toyota RAV4 traveling south and driven by Darryl Reeves of Purvis collided with a deer, causing the vehicle to become disabled in the roadway.
Passengers in Reeves’ vehicle included his wife, Courtney Reeves, 25, and their son, Liam Reeves, 1.
A Ford F-150 pickup driven by Paul Ockmand, 79, of Lumberton, which was also traveling south, collided with the Reeves vehicle.
Two other vehicles trying to avoid the crash lost control and wound up veering into the tree line off the roadway.
The Reeves family was pronounced dead at the scene, MHP said.
MHP said the accident remains under investigation.
