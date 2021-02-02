Hattiesburg police investigating attempted robbery, assault

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance after a woman was taken at gunpoint and assaulted early Monday morning.
Police said the attempted robbery and assault happened in the 100 block of Ellis Drive just before 1 a.m.
A man reportedly took a woman at gunpoint from the 3200 block of Hardy Street to Ellis Drive, where the assault took place, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information regarding the arrest, you are asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police Department of Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.