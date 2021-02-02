Cool temperatures stick around; rain arrives later this week

Clear skies should hold through the overnight hours. Lows will bottom out in the 30s again. Many places will settle around the freezing mark.
Wednesday will be a repeat of Tuesday with highs around 60 and plenty of sunshine.
Thursday and Friday will offer the best chance for rain as a cold front moves through the area. Highs will be around 70 on Thursday and in the mid-60s on Friday.
The chance for rain is around 60% overnight Friday.
This weekend, the clouds may stick around with highs in the 50s. There will be another shot for rain Saturday and into Sunday. The chance is around 30%.
Next week is the wildcard. So far it looks like cooler weather will settle across the area with a few chances for rain. We will monitor trends and keep you updated if things change.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.