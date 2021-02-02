Community cleanup day to target trash in Covington County Dist. 5

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of residents of District 5 in Covington County will hit the streets this Saturday to pick up trash in a community-wide cleanup day.
Volunteers in the Hopewell, New Hopewell and Shady Oak Communities will clear trash from several county roads.
Clean up will start around 10 a.m. in most areas. District 5 Supervisor Arthur Keys says the county will provide trash bags, safety vests and other items needed to do the work.
He says the volunteers are not only improving their communities, they’re also saving the county money.
