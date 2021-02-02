Clinton pharmacist gets 10 years in health-care fraud scheme

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – A Clinton pharmacist who was involved on one of the largest scams inn Mississippi history was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison on conspiracy to commit health care fraud.
United States Senior Judge Keith Starrett also fined Marco Bisa Hawkins Moran $20,000 and ordered he pay restitution of nearly $12.2 million.
Moran, a co-owner of Medworx Compounding and Custom Care Pharmacy, was implicated in a scheme by compounding pharmacies to defraud health care benefit programs between 2014 and 2016.
Those health care benefit providers included TRICARE, which oversees benefits for United States military personnel, and the health insurer for employees of the City of Jackson.
In total, the pharmacies submitted nearly $22.1 million in false claims by adjusting prescription formulas to ensure the highest reimbursement, paying marketers and physicians kickbacks and bribes to obtain prescriptions for high-yield compounded medications, irrespective of whether they were medically necessary, and routinely waived and/or reduced the collection of copayments.
Moran, 45, pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge on Sept. 13, 2018.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.