Burglary suspect shot, killed by police in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - An officer-involved shooting happened late Tuesday morning in Meridian, WTOK reports.
Police say a possible burglary suspect was shot and killed near the intersection of 13th Street and 30th Avenue after a foot chase. One officer was treated for lacerations.
Police Chief Chris Read released this statement:
“This is an active investigation. We are conducting our due diligence. More information will be provided when it becomes available.”
