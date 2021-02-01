State testing changes in supplemental food distribution program

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Participants in a Mississippi State Department of Health food program in Forrest County soon will have more product and pick-up options.
MSDH’s “Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children” rolled out a pilot program Monday in Forrest and Lauderdale counties that will allow participants to use an eWIC card at grocery stores and pharmacies.
Participants currently must present a voucher at a designated food warehouse in their respective counties.
“WIC participants will go from using paper vouchers for approved items to be picked up at a WIC food center to using an eWIC card to redeem benefits at approved grocery stores and pharmacies of their choice,” said Diane Hargrove, director of the MSDH WIC program.
“They’ll have access to a broader variety of WIC-approved food products at more sites during extended store hours versus the Monday-through-Friday, 8 a.m.-to-5 p.m. warehouse hours.”
The MDHS WIC program is aimed at providing nutrition education, breastfeeding support and supplemental food for eligible infants, children up to 5 years old and pregnant, post-partum and breastfeeding women.
Program participants in Forrest and Lauderdale counties will begin receiving the eWIC cards during their scheduled monthly appointments.
If participants’ WIC food pick-up time comes before their next appointment, they should use their voucher to pick up at the food center as usual.
All food centers will remain open until everyone in each county has an eWIC card.
Participants will be able to use the eWIC card much like an EBT card. In most locations there will be an approved grocery store and pharmacy within a 20-mile radius for metro areas and 30-mile radius for rural areas of their local WIC clinic.
The date of the second pilot in Lee County will be announced soon. The rest of the counties are tentatively scheduled to rollout from April 12 to June 11.
To keep up with the eWIC card updates, visit the MSDH website at HealthyMS.com/eWIC
Follow MSDH by e-mail and social media at HealthyMS.com/connect.
