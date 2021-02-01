Sheriff: Hancock County deputy shot while on duty

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Hancock County deputy is in critical condition after being shot, according to authorities.
Details are limited at this time, but Sheriff Ricky Adam confirmed a deputy was responding to a home on Caesar Necaise Road Monday afternoon when he was shot by someone at the property.
Adam said another deputy arrived at the scene and shot the suspect who fired at the deputy.
Both the deputy and suspect are being taken to hospitals in New Orleans for treatment.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is at the scene. We will update this report when more information is made available.
