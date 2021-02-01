Richton teen killed in early morning crash

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teen from Richton died in a crash early Monday morning in Greene County.
Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the teen as 18-year-old Bryson Byrd.
According to MHP Troop J spokesman Sgt. Travis Luck, Byrd was driving on State Route 63 near the Sandhill community when his Chevrolet pickup truck left the roadway and hit a tree just before 1 a.m.
Byrd was pronounced dead at the scene.
Luck said Byrd’s truck was the only vehicle involved in the incident.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
