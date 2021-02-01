Reclaim your cash: Monday is National Unclaimed Property Day!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - February 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day.
State Treasurer David McRae says Mississippians have millions of dollars in unclaimed money.
The state says the unclaimed property is money belonging to Mississippians that’s gone unclaimed for 5+ years.
It could be an energy bill refund that went to the wrong address, a forgotten-about CD, or inheritance you’re unaware of.
McRae says 1 in 10 people have unclaimed money, but because people don’t know about it, the money is often returned to the IRS.
In 2020, Treasurer McRae said he returned $20 million in unclaimed money, more than in any year in state history.
Search here now to see if you’ve got cash!
