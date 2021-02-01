Hattiesburg man making positive change through work at R3SM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM is honoring Black History Month by celebrating changemakers who are shaping history today. For our first edition, we meet Darrell Lewis, who is making positive change in Mississippi.
Lewis has a simple philosophy about helping people.
“I try to come in, do what I can, make it better than I found it and everybody wins,” said Lewis, who is the director of construction and training for Recover, Rebuild, Restore Southeast Mississippi (R3SM).
Lewis has spent many years helping people and making Mississippi a better place through his work with R3SM.
He began volunteering with the organization more than a decade ago and was eventually tasked with overseeing the renovation of R3SM’s Volunteer House on Buschman Street.
That work was completed about five years ago.
“I was able to take [the] building on and really put my stamp on it, and I was appreciative for the folks who had seen enough confidence in me to let me go and do the work here,” Lewis said.
These days, as head of construction and training, he’s helping low income families whose homes have been damaged or destroyed in natural disasters.
Over the last few years, he’s worked with thousands of volunteers to rebuild about 30 homes and repair more than 100 others across Mississippi.
“Mr. Lewis really is the foundation of our organization,” said Mavis Creagh, executive director of R3SM. “He reacts with every part of the recovery, from the clients to the volunteers to the partners to the vendors and contractors, he has a hand in every part of that.”
“We are very thankful and grateful for him and he is truly our ‘unsung hero’ here at R3SM,” Creagh said.
Lewis has just begun a new new project in the Vicksburg area, involving the rebuilding of a home that was damaged by a flood.
He says he’ll always be willing to lend a hand to those in need.
“You’re able to come in just with your skill level and just offering tools or materials and try to put it back like it was yours and then to see the glow of these people just appreciative for whatever work, it just makes it worth it,” Lewis said.
Lewis was born in Arkansas, but worked for more than 30 years in Wisconsin before moving to Mississippi.
