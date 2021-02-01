Dixie Electric to provide internet access to entire service area

From Dixie Electric Power Association Communications
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - After a successful pilot project in Perry County, Dixie Electric Power Association announced the expansion of its high-speed internet service to the association’s entire service area.
The association’s board of directors approved the long-term project, which will take four to five years to complete.
Once finished, Dixie Electric Power Association’s customers would be able to access the internet service for a fee separate from their electric charges.
“I would like to commend our board for making this decision,” said Randy Smith, general manager of Dixie Electric and president of DE Fastlink, LLC.
“More than 80 years ago, brave farmers decided to bring electric power to rural areas. Now, our board has made a similar brave decision, once again, to improve the quality of life for rural Mississippians by providing high-speed internet for distance learning, telemedicine and job opportunities.”
DE Fastlink, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dixie Electric, was created for a pilot project that laid some 206 miles of fiber optic cable in southeastern Jones County and northwestern Perry County to test the market for the internet service.
Funding for the pilot project was awarded to Dixie Electric and 14 other electric cooperatives in the state by the Mississippi Legislature to provide broadband to unserved or underserved areas of the state.
The money, which was made available through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, provided about half of the necessary funding for Dixie Electric’s $7.4 million pilot project.
About 300 miles of fiber optic cable will need to be laid to provide high-speed internet to the entire service area. A construction schedule is being developed.
Currently, the internet service can be accessed in the pilot project areas.
Dixie Electric serves 39,500 accounts in a seven-county area in south Mississippi, including Clarke, Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jones, Perry and Wayne counties.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.