Demonstration underway at Hattiesburg City Hall

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A demonstration got underway Monday morning at Hattiesburg City Hall to protest a shooting involving a Hattiesburg police officer that happened last week.
Organized by Black Lives Matter, protestors are requesting:
- The resignation and arrest of the officer involved in the shooting
- More information about the incident from the Hattiesburg Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation
- All HPD officers be required to wear a body camera
The shooting occurred before 8 a.m. on Jan. 27, when an officer shot a “male subject” who was reported to be armed with a gun at the intersection of Hutchinson Avenue and West Fourth Street near Hattiesburg High School.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.