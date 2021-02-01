Demonstration underway at Hattiesburg City Hall

Protest over last week’s shooting of teenager by Hattiesburg police officer

Demonstration underway at Hattiesburg City Hall
Demonstrators gathered Monday morning near Hattiesburg City Hall protesting last week's shooting of a teenager by a Hattiesburg police officer. (Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff | February 1, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST - Updated February 1 at 12:34 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A demonstration got underway Monday morning at Hattiesburg City Hall to protest a shooting involving a Hattiesburg police officer that happened last week.

Organized by Black Lives Matter, protestors are requesting:

  • The resignation and arrest of the officer involved in the shooting
  • More information about the incident from the Hattiesburg Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation
  • All HPD officers be required to wear a body camera

The shooting occurred before 8 a.m. on Jan. 27, when an officer shot a “male subject” who was reported to be armed with a gun at the intersection of Hutchinson Avenue and West Fourth Street near Hattiesburg High School.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.