Cold and windy Monday to start the week

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off this Monday morning cold, windy and cloudy with temperatures in the low 40s.
Today will be pretty windy with winds gusting from the northwest between 15 to 25 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but we may see some sunshine late in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Temperatures will fall into the low 40s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the low 30s with a light breeze.
Tuesday will be sunny and cool with highs only in the low 50s. Overnight lows will again fall into the low 30s.
Wednesday will be a little warmer with highs in the low 60s with sunny skies.
Clouds will move in on Thursday in advance of our next storm system that will warm us up into the 70s for Thursday and bring rain to the area Friday and Saturday.
Cooler weather will return to the area on Sunday with highs falling back into the low 50s.
