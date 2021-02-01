BLM Miss. to protest shooting of teenager by police Monday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Black Lives Matter Mississippi is preparing to protest the shooting of a teenager by a Hattiesburg police officer that happened last week.
The protest will take place Monday, Feb. 1, at Hattiesburg City Hall.
On Wednesday, Jan. 27, a Hattiesburg Police Department officer was involved in the shooting of a male who was reported to have possession of a weapon near Hattiesburg High School at Hutchinson Avenue and 4th Street before 8 a.m.
BLM Mississippi President Reginald Virgil issued a statement regarding the purpose of the protest:
“The time is now, if not ever, to stand in solidarity and show support for the young boy and his family. We are deeply saddened by the tragic occurrence of this event. We are demanding justice against this violent act of horror (police brutality) in hopes of restoring peace to this young boy and his family.
This horrendous act of police brutality has invoked a sense of shock in the black community, and once again causing overwhelming emotional distress. How long must we wait until justice is served, law enforcement is held accountable, and transparency is given to the people? #NoJusticeNoPeace.
There is no excuse to shoot a child multiple times leaving him in the ICU fighting for his life. There’s no excuse for the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) to be vague about the facts when releasing information to the media. He is not a “man” or just a “person” he is a young 14-year-old black boy.”
BLM Mississippi also has a list of demands that they wish to have met as a result of the protest.
- Resignation and arrest of the police officer
- Officers in uniform or not required body cams
- Full transparency from Hattiesburg Police Department and MBI
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.