WCU spring trimester registration opens Monday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University has announced students can begin registering for the upcoming spring trimester.
Just like in the fall, classes will be delivered in different ways - online classes, small in-person classes and hybrid online/in-person classes.
New students can register by appointment Feb. 1-19, and late registration will be Feb. 22-26, during the first week of classes.
“Barring any major development in the COVID-19 pandemic, the university plans for students to return to campus for the spring term under the same safety protocols we used during the fall. This safe-return plan was successful, and we hope for the same, if not better, results as we welcome students back in the spring,” said WCU President Dr. Tommy King.
Students will be able to choose between three spring trimester options:
- Full-term classes are classes offered the complete trimester session, Feb. 22 to May 10. Majority of WCU courses are delivered in the format, either online or in-person
- Term 1 classes meet the first five weeks of the trimester, Feb. 22 to April 1.
- Term 2 classes meet the second five weeks of the trimester, April 5 to May 7.
New students are encouraged the start registering now by applying online here.
On Feb. 1, students can start to consult with counselors, arrange class schedules and complete registration.
For more information, contact the WCU Office of Admissions:
- Undergraduate students - admissions@wmcarey.edu
- Graduate students - graduateadmissions@wmcarey.edu
- Hattiesburg campus - (601) 702-1815
- Biloxi campus - (228) 702-1815
- Baton Rouge campus - (225) 953-7017
