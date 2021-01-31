USM excited about pitching staff

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss baseball coach Scott Berry could’ve told you his pitching staff would be the team’s strength in 2021 even before the Golden Eagles took Hill Denson Field for their first practice on Friday.
USM boasts 20 pitchers on its staff, including five lefties. It features not only experienced arms, but guys who have already proven themselves on the mound.
Right-handers Walker Powell, Hunter Stanley and Gabe Shepard may be the leading candidates for weekend starting roles, but Berry said there’s several players who aren’t far behind.
“As far as any position on the field, the pitching staff is the most competitive,” Berry said. “We got a lot of good pitchers that are right there together. There’s not a lot of separation, in all honesty.”
“Potentially could be one of the most talented rotations I’ve been on, and I’ve been on some pretty good ones,” Powell said. “Anybody really that we throw out there, we have confidence in.”
“The main thing is they all throw pretty hard,” said junior outfielder Gabe Montenegro. “Everyone is above 90 [mph] and they have good stuff. It’s really tough to hit against them.”
