USM comes up just short against Bulldogs, falls 64-61 at La. Tech

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
RUSTON, La. (WDAM) – Tae Hardy’s floater in the lane did everything but go in with 5 seconds to play and two ensuing free throws by Amorie Archibald clinched a 65-62 victory Saturday by Louisiana Tech University over the University of Southern Mississippi.
Jaron Pierre Jr.’s half-court heave at the buzzer clanged off the side of the rim as the Bulldogs held on for the Conference USA win at The Thomas Assembly Center.
“It was a tough way to lose,” USM coach Jay Ladner said. “Louisiana Tech has a very good team. We certainly gave a winning effort, and I’m sick for our players.
“Late in the game, being down one, we had the ball down at the rim. I’m simply sick for them that we couldn’t finish it.”
The win gave Louisiana Tech (14-5, 7-3 C-USA) a sweep of the two-game series. The Golden Eagles (7-10, 3-7) dropped a 76-63 decision at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg Thursday.
Saturday, USM bowed up and went toe-to-tie with one of C-USA’s leaders.
“One thing that hurt us in Hattiesburg is that we did such a poor job at transition defense,” Ladner said. “La. Tech has a very quick and talented team. We forced them against our half-court defense, which has been one of our strengths all year. The problem we have is that we are smaller and got into foul trouble.
“We also missed some key free-throws and open threes, and if we had just buried one of those, we’d have had a chance. We were razor-close to pulling it off here.”
Down two at the half and trailing by three early in the second half, USM used a 10-0 run to grab a 44-37 lead.
USM still held a 54-49 lead when it began a basketless drought of more than 9 minutes. Tech used its own 10-0 run to grab 59-54 lead, and maintained that five-point edge with less than 3 minutes to play.
A free-throw by LaDavius Draine cut the lead to four, 64-60, with 1:52 to play. Hardy broke the stretch without a field goal in a big way, getting fouled on a layup that fell, and then completing the three-point play to get USM within 64-63 with 44 seconds left in the game.
A Tech airball with 15 seconds left gave USM a shot to win the game, but Hardy’s shot wouldn’t fall, and Archibald’s free throws with 2 seconds to play
Tyler Stevenson led USM with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Justin Johnson scored a career-high 14 points and blocked two shots, while Hardy finished with 10 points.
Tech got 15 points from Archibald, while Kenneth Lofton Jr. Added 14 points and five rebounds. Isaiah Crawford added 11 points and four rebounds, while JaColby Pemberton scored eight points to go with nine rebounds.
USM will be back on the road this weekend, traveling to Houston to visit Rice University for a two-game C-USA series.
