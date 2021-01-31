Southern Miss alumna makes generous donation to USM School of Social Work

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi alumna Dr. Lynn Hagan and her husband, Don, are making a donation to the School of Social Work.
The planned donation totals $1.1 million dollars. Officials say it will benefit the Lynn Purnell Hagan Social Work Support Endowment and the Lynn Purnell Hagan Social Work Scholarship Endowment.
Dr. Hagan, who graduated from USM with two master’s degrees in 1994 and 1996, says she wants to contribute to the school to help students.
“They gave me assistantships to complete my studies and so I wanted to be able to pay that forward in some way especially to the School of Social Work so that’s what I did just paying it forward,” said Dr. Hagan.
