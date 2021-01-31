Mississippi Raiders prepare for the season with orientation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - You may find yourself at an arena football game in the months to come.
Hattiesburg’s very own arena football team, the Mississippi Raiders, held its orientation for players Sunday at the Sigler Center in Hattiesburg.
“We’re looking to bring a championship home the first year,” says James Germany, head coach of the Mississippi Raiders.
With coaches and players ready for some football, this is what Germany had to say.
“We have high expectations, we’ve got the greatest coaches around, and I know we can bring a winner home,” said Germany.
Also looking for a win is Hattiesburg’s very own B.T. Sanders.
Sanders, a deep safety for the Raiders, played in the National Football League for the Buffalo Bills. He talks about being ready for his first season with the Raiders.
“Use my God-given talent to be the best I can be on the field. Just take the coach’s experience, as far as arena football, and morph that into my indoor game,” said Sanders.
Now if you don’t know how arena football is played Germany explains how it goes.
“Arena football is played indoors,” said Germany. “It’s played on a sixty-yard field and it’s also the fastest game on turf. It’s up close, personal, and fast-paced.”
Games will be played in the Forrest County Multipurpose Center in Hattiesburg. Their first game is on March 21st of this year.
For ways to support the Mississippi Raiders, you can visit their website.
