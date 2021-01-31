Laurel American Legion hosts benefit bike ride

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of motorcyclists from all over South Mississippi rode through several counties today to raise money to help veterans in need.
Nearly four dozen bikers participated in a benefit ride, hosted by the American Legion Riders Association and American Legion Post 11 in Laurel.
Riders made their way from Laurel and Jones County to Smith and Jasper counties, before returning to Laurel.
Hamburgers and hot dogs were sold after the ride to raise more funds for veterans.
“We’re a new chapter in the group, so this is our first event that we’re putting on and it’s a fundraiser for our veterans to help them, in case of any type of emergency comes up with them or they fall on hard times,” said Chris Smith with American Legion Riders in Laurel.
“One group is from Picayune, American Legion Riders, a couple are from Long Beach, their American Legion Riders, we went up as far as Nesbit and stuff like that to support other rides, so we not only benefit the veterans here but all over the state,” said Bart Delong, first vice president of the American Legion, Post 11.
And Post 11 will also host a car, truck and bike show on Feb. 20 to help veterans.
