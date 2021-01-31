Lady Crusaders off to strong start, led by Rebekah Engle

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For a program which hasn’t recorded a winning season in 12 years, it’s safe to say the William Carey women’s basketball team is off to a stellar start.
The Lady Crusaders are 10-3 this season with a 6-2 record in the Southern States Athletic Conference after a weekend sweep of Blue Mountain College.
Tracy English credits an experienced group who’s been able to win some close games in Hattiesburg and on the road. All five of WCU’s starters were members of the team a season ago.
“Good leadership, good group of kids,” said English, in his 31st season as the women’s coach. “They work hard, they’re all trying for the same goal and it’s a legitimate goal. They believe in themselves and they’ve worked hard every day through everything that we’ve gone through. I just can’t be more proud of ‘em than I am.”
“We have a good group,” said junior point guard McKinley Seal. “We have some older and a lot of younger, a good mix. Mostly I think we have a group that genuinely cares about each other and we’ll do whatever it takes to win. We get out here, we bust our butts and we don’t ever quit.”
Seal averages 8.6 points and seven assists per game for the Lady Crusaders, often dishing to sophomore forward Rebekah Engle.
Engle leads the SSAC in scoring at 18.2 points per game while also pulling down 7.7 rebounds per game. An explosion of 41 points and 12 rebounds in a January 22 win over Brewton-Parker earned her Conference Player of the Week.
“I don’t really know how it happened,” said Engle, a member of Lamar Christian’s 2019 state title team. “I’ve worked hard a lot and I was blessed with a lot of talent. Still working hard.”
“From last year to this year I think she’s adapting more as a scorer,” Seal said. “She knows we need her to get some buckets in and she takes that and goes and does her job.”
“Rebekah just has a great stroke and has a great feel for the game,” English said. “Our kids know that. Rebekah never takes a bad shot. She’s just real steady and always where she’s supposed to be.”
William Carey is looking steady two months into the season.
The Lady Crusaders trail only No. 24 Loyola (5-1) in the SSAC standings. The Wolf Pack visits Hattiesburg on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
