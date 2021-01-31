Cooling down overnight as winds move in Sunday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It is going to be windy overnight and turning colder with lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Becoming mostly sunny on Monday and quite chilly with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Mostly clear Monday night with lows around 30-32 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with highs in the lower to mid-50s. It will be chilly again Tuesday night with lows in the lower 30s.
Sunny skies are expected on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Mostly clear skies are expected Wednesday night with lows in the upper 30s.
Thursday calls for a warming trend with mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s. There is a 40 percent chance for showers Thursday night with lows in the mid-50s.
On Friday expect partly cloudy skies with a 50 percent chance for showers. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Lows Friday night will be in themed 40s.
On Saturday look for a 30 percent chance for isolated showers with highs in the 60s. Saturday night colder air begins to move back into the Pine Belt with lows in the upper 30s to around 40.
Mostly sunny skies are expected on Sunday with highs in the lower to mid-50s.
