City of Hattiesburg begin Citizens Police Review Board training

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Citizens Police Review Board has begun training.
The board was created in November 2020, and its purpose is to provide feedback and recommendations on critical incidents to the chief of police.
The board will also provide feedback on training programs and standards within the community.
“What we want this to accomplish in our community is more conversation, more transparency, more accountability, and ultimately more trust,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “What we are doing now is having all of the members of the police citizens review board go through a series of training exercises and training seminars about policies and procedures and what goes into accreditation with our police department.”
The Citizen Police Review Board consists of 9 members appointed by Mayor Toby Barker:
- Michelle Shinall: Assistant Director for Marketing & Campus Relations, USM Physical Plan - Appointed from Ward 1
- Edward Hargrove: Jr., General Manager, Pyros Fresh Pizza - Appointed from Ward 2
- John Chain: Owner, JW Chain Investments, LLC; JWC Marine, LLC; and Shoreline Marine Group, LLC - Appointed from Ward 3
- Martha Allen: Executive Director, Extra Table - Appointed from Ward 4
- Jennifer M. Garriga: Hearing Customer Service Specialist, Social Security Administration Officer of Hearing Operations - Appointed from Ward 5
- Rev. Arthur Siggers: Senior Pastor, Mt. Olive Baptist Church - Appointed from the faith-based community
- Sandra Silvain: Human Resouces Clerk, Mar-Jac Poultry - Appointed from the business community
- Rusty Keyes: Chief of Police, University of Southern Mississippi Department - Appointed from the law enforcement and legal community
- Ken Chambers: Owner, Chambers & Associates, LLC - Designee of the Forrest County Branch of the National Association of the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)
