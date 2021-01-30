USM football brings in new offensive line coach/run-game coordinator

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – Offensive line coach/run-game coordinator was the one of first assistant coaching position Will Hall filled when he began building his first football staff at the University of Southern Mississippi.
Offensive line coach/run-game coordinator now has become the first slot Hall has had to refill.
Hall announced Friday that Jeremy Darveau had been hired as offensive line coach/run-game coordinator.
Darveau will replace Cody Kennedy, who recently took a similar position at the University of Arkansas.
Darveau spent this season as offensive line coach/run-game coordinator at Missouri State University and performed the same duties at the University of South Florida in 2019.
USF’s ground game averaged 4.4 yards per carry that season with the team’s top two ballcarriers each netting more than 5.1 yards per carry.
Before landing in Tampa, Fla., Darveau had spent four seasons (2015-18) at Valdosta State University, coaching his final three under former University of Florida quarterback Kerwin Bell.
Darveau helped lead the Blazers to the 2018 NCAA Division II championship with the nation’s top-ranked D-II scoring offense at 52 points per game.
In his four seasons at VSU, the Blazers went 36-10 record with three Division II playoff appearances and conference and national championships during his four seasons.
The 2018 VSU offense led the nation in scoring, ranked second in first downs (341) and was fourth in total offense (523.9 yards per game), red-zone offense (90.1 percent) and passing efficiency (167.37).
The Blazers scored 728 points that year - the most in NCAA Division II history - as they posted 7,334 yards (3,676 rushing/3,658 passing) and 7.9 yards per play on the year.
Senior offensive linemen Jeremy King was the runner-up for the Gene Upshaw Award, presented to the most outstanding Division II lineman, and three offensive linemen earned first team all-region and all-conference honors.
Prior to joining the Valdosta State program, Darveau spent the 2014 season as an offensive quality control coach at the University of Florida, helping the Gators’ offense to 12 offensive records and a Birmingham Bowl victory.
He began his coaching career in 2008 at Southwest Minnesota State University, where he served as tight ends and running backs graduate assistant coach for two seasons (2008-09) while earning a master’s degree in business administration.
He was promoted to offensive line coach/run game coordinator at SWMSU in 2010, serving in that role for three seasons (2010-12) before being promoted again to offensive coordinator (2013).
The program reached its first-ever bowl game in 2013 and during his tenure players posted over 40 school offensive records and seven league records.
During his career, Darveau developed 12 all-conference players and three All-Americans.
Originally from Hilton Head Island, S.C., he earned a bachelor of science degree in Sociology from the University of Louisville, where he lettered in the 2004 and 2005 seasons as an offensive tackle.
He started seven games as a junior and 12 as a senior as the Cardinals posted a 20-4 record over the two seasons. Prior to playing at Louisville, Darveau spent two seasons at the University of Kentucky, red-shirting one, and a season at Dodge City Community College.
Following his collegiate career, he went on to play with the Amsterdam Admirals in NFL Europe and the Tampa Bay Storm in the Arena Football League.
