USM falters against Lady Techsters, Lady Eagles fall 77-60

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
RUSTON, La. (WDAM) – Louisiana Tech University used an 11-0 run in the third quarter to seize control and never looked back in a 77-60 over the University of Southern Mississippi Lady Eagles Thursday night at The Thomas Assembly Center.
“We did not play well,” USM head coach Joye Lee-McNelis said. “From the tip, it was a battle for us. They went to the 2-3 zone in the third quarter and we just really struggled to score against it.
“We have to be able to get more from our veteran players.” The Lady Eagles (5-6, 3-6 Conference USA) saw a three-game winning streak snapped by the loss.
Trailing 41-34 at halftime, USM was able to get within three points early in the third quarter. But the Lady Eagles could not keep pace and wound up scoring just 26 points over the final two quarters.
USM got 38 points from its bench, including 12 from Melyia Grayson, who was the only Lady Eagle in double figures. Starters Daishai Almond and Allie Kennedy added eight points apiece.
The Lady Techsters (5-6, 3-6) were led by Brianna Harris and Raizel Guinto who each scored 19 points. Guinto added three assists and four rebounds.
Keiunna Walker went for 12 points and six rebounds, while Lotte Sant had 10 points. Amber Dixon finished with eight points, 11 assists and five rebounds.
USM hurt itself with 19 turnovers, which Tech converted into 22 points.
The teams wrap up the two-game series, with Tech traveling to Hattiesburg for a 4 pm. tipoff at Reed Green Coliseum.
