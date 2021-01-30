Petal football’s Marcus Boyles retires from coaching

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - After 32 years, and a lot more victories, Marcus Boyles is hanging up his whistle.
Petal’s football coach of the last nine seasons informed his team on Friday he’s moving on from football. Boyles is taking a sales representative job with BSN Sports.
His coaching career ends with a 294-71 record, which included two state championships at Taylorsville and three more at Wayne County.
Boyles led the Petal Panthers to 80 wins and the 2015 class 6A state title game.
“My favorite part of the day was when our players came to the fieldhouse,” Boyles said. “Just getting to see those guys…You just look at the relationships you’ve built with administrators and coaches and all – that’s been special.”
A graduate of Raleigh High School, Boyles credits his high school coach Bobby Hall for igniting his interest in coaching. His first two assistant gigs came at Florence and Louisville high schools before beginning his head coaching career at Taylorsville in 1993.
