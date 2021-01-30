Perry County teacher recognized for hard work, dedication

New Augusta, Miss. (WDAM) - Perry Central High School teacher Andrea McSwain earned the Woman of Distinction Award for 2021.
McSwain was awarded the honor by the Alpha Alpha Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, an organization that promotes professional and personal growth of women educators.
“We are essentially chosen by other members to join the society based on what they kind of see in us, that spark, who maybe exhibit almost like the ideal of what it means to excel in education,” McSwain said.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge to educators everywhere, McSwain viewed it as an opportunity for growth.
“Me being able to use that to grow not only myself, but my students, have been an eye-opening experience,” McSwain said. “So, I just kind of take this whole pandemic thing and embraced it at this point.”
McSwain says the award has shown her how to continue to be the best she can be for her students.
“Being a teacher of students that have special needs, I just feel like it has been definitely a challenging year,” McSwain said. “But it has taught me personally that I was maybe lacking in some areas and helped me to grow.”
For all teachers, McSwain says to continue to press on in your teaching career during the pandemic and remember that each student needs you.
This is her eighth year of teaching.
Her next goal as a teacher is to pursue National Board Certification over the next two years.
