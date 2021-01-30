Overnight showers expected after light rain Saturday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - You can expect light rain before midnight then a good chance for showers in the overnight period with lows around 60. Lows tonight will be around 60.
Becoming mostly sunny by Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Sunday night look for partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 30s.
Clearing skies are expected on Monday with highs around 50-52 degrees. Monday night look for mostly clear skies and cold weather with lows in the lower 30s.
Mostly sunny on Tuesday with highs in the mid-50s. It will be chilly again Tuesday night with lows in the lower 30s expected.
Sunny and cool conditions are expected on Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s Wednesday night.
Partly cloudy and warmer weather is expected on Thursday with highs around 70. Thursday night, look for a 40 percent chance for showers with lows in the lower 50s.
Mostly cloudy on Friday with a 40 percent chance for more showers with highs in the upper 60s. There is a 30 percent chance for a shower Friday night with lows in the upper 40s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday with highs in the lower to mid-60s.
