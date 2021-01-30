Oral arguments granted in medical marijuana case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Oral arguments have been granted in Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler’s constitutional challenge to Initiative 65.
On Thursday, the Mississippi Supreme Court granted the mayor’s request for oral arguments in the case and set them for April 14, 2021.
The arguments will come a little more than six months after voters in the state overwhelmingly approved Initiative 65, which legalizes medical marijuana in the state.
The initiative and an alternative were included on the November 2020 ballot.
The mayor filed suit because she is worried about the impact the legalization of medical marijuana would have on her city. She is particularly concerned that city zoning would not be able to prohibit dispensaries from popping up in residential areas.
Secretary of State Michael Watson said that granting Butler’s request to toss the results has the potential to “destroy all of the state’s initiative enactments over the past nearly 20 years.”
Both sides are seeking oral arguments in the case. The court had not decided whether to allow them.
Butler had previously asked for an emergency injunction to prevent the initiative from appearing on the November 2020 ballot.
