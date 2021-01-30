Northeast Jones High School teacher wins Golden Apple Award

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - This month’s TEC and WDAM Golden Apple Award Winner is Northeast Jones High School teacher Carmel Savell.
Northeast Jones High School Supervising Principal Jennifer Lowery and Middle School Principal Cody Brooks can’t praise Savell enough.
“Ms. Savell is such an asset to our school,” Lowery said. “I would say the perfect description is she is an advocate for her students.”
“Ms. Savell treats her kids like they are her kids,” Brooks said. “She treats them with the respect that we want all of our teachers to treat our kids with.”
Both principals escorted WDAM to Savell’s classroom to bring her out for the surprising news. At first, Savell thought she was coming outside to meet a parent.
When she heard that she is TEC and WDAM 7 Golden Apple Award Winner, she was speechless at first, but when she opened up once she began talking about her students. You could hear the love in her voice.
“I have a nephew that passed away that went to this school that had some disabilities,” Savell said. “I learned to love him at a very early age, and I just love all children, and I know that they are all special. I check on my children, and I go out to their homes and visit them.”
Savell said she appreciates the spotlight but said she doesn’t feel worthy.
“Extremely shocked and surprised,” Savell said. “I just don’t feel like I deserve it, because I am just doing what God called me to do.”
