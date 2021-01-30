New AAA Ambulance chief selected

From Forrest General Hospital Public Relations
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Chuck Carter, chief operating officer of AAA Ambulance Service, was named the new CEO of the ambulance service.
AAA Ambulance, a joint effort of Forrest General Hospital, Forrest County and the City of Hattiesburg, covers an eight-county area,
Carter has been with AAA since 2001
Over those two decades, Carter has been responsible for all aspects of field operations and communications of the company, including the Southeast Mississippi Air Ambulance District (Rescue 7).
He has also played a role in developing and implementing various programs, policies, protocols and procedures for the state’s first and longest-standing emergency medical service provider.
“Chuck Carter will continue to carry AAA Ambulance Service forward in this new role,” said Andy Woodard, president/chief executive officer of Forrest Health
“With his many years of service to the company and hands-on experience in the field, Chuck’s knowledge will serve AAA and the community well.”
Carter, a registered nurse and certified paramedic, will continue the legacy of the late Wade Spruill Jr., who was an integral part of the state’s EMS services for many years. The two men worked closely together, which should make for a smooth transition as Carter takes the helm.
AAA Ambulance, covers Lamar (Hattiesburg city limits), Forrest, Perry, Pearl River, Marion, Jefferson Davis, Walthall and Pike counties.
The non-profit requires eight dispatchers during the day and seven at night to handle the approximately 120 calls AAA receives on a daily basis. AAA also dispatches for two other ground ambulance services and Southeast Mississippi Air Ambulance District helicopters based in Hattiesburg (Rescue 7), Gulfport (Rescue 5), and McComb (Rescue 9).
AAA, which headquartered off U.S, 49 north in Hattiesburg, employees more than 275. The emergency fleet includes 37 fully-equipped ambulances, six supervisor and special response vehicles, a special emergency response vehicle for access to individuals in large crowds and an air-conditioned mobile rehabilitation triage trailer.
All of the maintenance for these vehicles is done in house with a staff of six full-time certified mechanics.
“AAA Ambulance is lucky to have a man like Chuck Carter, who has played a key role in the growth of this company for a number of years,” said John Keene, who serves as chairman of the board for AAA Ambulance Service, as well as being a member of the Forrest General Board of Trustees.
“With Chuck’s guidance, AAA will continue to provide the kind of quality service Pine Belt residents have come to rely on. I wish him the best in this new position.”
Carter, a resident of Mize, received his paramedic certification from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in 1988 and a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2002.
Prior to joining AAA, Carter served as basic life support program manager for the Mississippi State Department of Health’s EMS division, where he administered, coordinated, and monitored the EMT, First Responder and EMS Drive Training programs.
Married to the former Melanie Sullivan, the Carters have three children, Lauren (Ben) Adams, Curt Carter and Erin Carter, and one grandchild, Caroline Adams. They are members of the United Methodist Church of Mize and Magee.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.