Forrest Co. EOC hold drive-thru mask, hand sanitizer giveaway Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Emergency Management District is distributing masks and hand sanitizers to citizens this weekend.
Starting Saturday, Jan. 30, Forrest County EOC will have a drive-through set up to distribute the materials at 4080 U.S. Highway 11, Hattiesburg, Miss., next to Sully’s.
The drive-through will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, and Sunday, Jan. 31.
Elderly and shut-in citizens are encouraged to call (601) 544-5911 to arrange delivery.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.